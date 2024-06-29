TxDOT: New lane closures on the upper level of westbound I-10 for bridge repairs

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Another round of closures is set to begin Monday as the I-35 and I-10 downtown repair project continues in San Antonio.

Beginning Monday, TxDOT will close the outside lanes on the upper level of westbound I-10 in downtown. The westbound I-10 exit ramp to Culebra Rd. will also be closed.

The closures are scheduled to begin at 5 a.m. on Monday, July 1, 2024 and are expected to be in place through August 2024, weather permitting. The westbound I-10 exit ramp to Culebra Rd. is expected to open mid-July.

You are encouraged to use the lower levels of the highway and plan ahead for delays. Detour information for traffic through the closures is listed below:

Westbound I-10 exit ramp to Culebra Rd.

Using the lower level westbound I-10 exit ramp to Colorado St., take a right and proceed to Culebra Rd.

All construction lane closures are weather permitting and subject to change. Stay connected on TxDOT San Antonio’s X feed, @TxDOTSanAntonio, and Facebook page, @TxDOTSanAntonioTX, for ongoing construction and traffic updates.

The I-35 and I-10 downtown repair project includes $25.9 million of improvements to increase safety along 5.5 miles of the corridor on I-35 from S. Laredo St. to I-37/Camden St. and on I-10 from I-35 to Hildebrand Ave. The project includes multiple phases and is estimated to be completed in March 2025.