TxDOT offering summer relief for drivers on the Loop 1604 North Expansion

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Texas Department of Transportation is going to be offering some relief to those driving along Loop 1604 and I-10 on the Northwest Side.

As summer travel ramps up, the construction schedule for the Loop 1604 North Expansion Project is being shifted to reduce traffic impacts on one of San Antonio’s busiest corridors.

From now through Labor Day weekend, the new schedule allows for six weekends with minor or no closures at the interchange.

3 weekends with no closures

All lanes will be open.

– July 4 through July 8

– August 9 through August 12

– August 30 through September 2

3 weekends with minor closures

Some lanes and ramps will be closed. One highway may be closed in a single direction (e.g. eastbound Loop 1604).

– July 19 through July 22

– July 26 through July 29

– August 2 through August 5

4 weekends with major closures

One highway will be closed in both directions (e.g. eastbound and westbound Loop 1604). Ramps may be closed.

– June 28 through July 1

– July 12 through July 15

– August 16 through August 19

– August 23 through August 26

For the past several months, work has been focused on lifting and setting steel beams as crews construct flyover ramps at the interchange.

Steel beam work is currently 50% complete with 75 beams in place. Later this year, the first flyover ramp is scheduled to open, connecting drivers from eastbound Loop 1604 to westbound I-10.

Drivers are encouraged to consider the construction schedule as they plan summer activities and keep this important information in mind:

Weekends closures begin at 9 p.m. on Fridays and end at 5 a.m. on Mondays.

Access to businesses remain open during construction.

Law enforcement officers will assist with traffic flow at intersections.

Closures may open early if work is completed, and the road is safe for drivers.

Detailed closure information will be shared each week as the work is confirmed.

Visit DriveTexas.org for the latest information on closures and road conditions.

All construction lane closures are weather permitting and subject to change.