TxDOT plans to widen FM 1516 between Interstate 10 and FM 78
By Dennis Foley
|
Jan 11, 2019 @ 4:01 PM

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — TxDOT wants to hear your thoughts on more road construction in the Converse area.

The department plans to widen FM 1516 from two lanes to four lanes with sidewalks, bicycle accommodations, a raised median and drainage from Interstate 10 to FM 78.

TxDOT will hold a public hearing on the plan Tuesday afternoon starting with an open house at 5 p.m. in the Judson High School Performing Arts Center.

The project is expected to cost $23.5 million to complete with no completion date set yet.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Eight San Antonio city manager candidates move on in bid to replace Sheryl Sculley Woman dies after crashing into building near Medical Center Remains believed to be that of King Jay Davila are found in a backpack UPDATE: Aircraft in trouble lands safely Aldridge scores 56, Spurs outlast Thunder 154-147 in 2OT McManus: 8-month-old King Jay Davila believed dead
Comments