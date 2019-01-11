TxDOT plans to widen FM 1516 between Interstate 10 and FM 78

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — TxDOT wants to hear your thoughts on more road construction in the Converse area.

The department plans to widen FM 1516 from two lanes to four lanes with sidewalks, bicycle accommodations, a raised median and drainage from Interstate 10 to FM 78.

TxDOT will hold a public hearing on the plan Tuesday afternoon starting with an open house at 5 p.m. in the Judson High School Performing Arts Center.

The project is expected to cost $23.5 million to complete with no completion date set yet.