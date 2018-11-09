TxDOT releases San Antonio area maintenance schedule for next week
By Don Morgan
|
Nov 9, 2018 @ 2:14 PM

Monday, November 12

  • Eastbound Loop 13 (SW Military Drive) between Carmel and Bynum Avenue, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crews working for VIA Metropolitan Transit will close the right lane for bus shelter work.
  • Westbound Loop 13 (SW Military Drive) between Yarrow Boulevard and Somerset Road, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crews working for VIA Metropolitan Transit will close the right lane for bus shelter work.
  • Eastbound FM 1957 (Potranco Road) between Grosenbacher Road and Waterstone Place, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crews will close the right lane for fiber cable work.

Tuesday, November 13

  • Eastbound Loop 13 (SW Military Drive) between Carmel and Bynum Avenue, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crews working for VIA Metropolitan Transit will close the right lane for bus shelter work.
  • Westbound Loop 13 (SW Military Drive) between Yarrow Boulevard and Somerset Road, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crews working for VIA Metropolitan Transit will close the right lane for bus shelter work.
  • Eastbound FM 1957 (Potranco Road) between Grosenbacher Road and Waterstone Place, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crews will close the right lane for fiber cable work.

Wednesday, November 14

  • Eastbound Loop 13 (SW Military Drive) between Carmel and Bynum Avenue, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crews working for VIA Metropolitan Transit will close the right lane for bus shelter work.
  • Westbound Loop 13 (SW Military Drive) between Yarrow Boulevard and Somerset Road, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crews working for VIA Metropolitan Transit will close the right lane for bus shelter work.
  • Eastbound FM 1957 (Potranco Road) between Grosenbacher Road and Waterstone Place, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crews will close the right lane for fiber cable work.

Thursday, November 15

  • Eastbound Loop 13 (SW Military Drive) between Carmel and Bynum Avenue, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crews working for VIA Metropolitan Transit will close the right lane for bus shelter work.
  • Westbound Loop 13 (SW Military Drive) between Yarrow Boulevard and Somerset Road, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crews working for VIA Metropolitan Transit will close the right lane for bus shelter work.
  • Southbound Loop 1604 frontage road between FM 1957 (Potranco Road) and Medio Creek, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crews will close the right lane for pavement work.
  • Eastbound FM 1957 (Potranco Road) between Grosenbacher Road and Waterstone Place, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crews will close the right lane for fiber cable work.

Friday, November 16

  • Eastbound Loop 13 (SW Military Drive) between Carmel and Bynum Avenue, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crews working for VIA Metropolitan Transit will close the right lane for bus shelter work.
  • Westbound Loop 13 (SW Military Drive) between Yarrow Boulevard and Somerset Road, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crews working for VIA Metropolitan Transit will close the right lane for bus shelter work.
  • Southbound Loop 1604 frontage road between FM 1957 (Potranco Road) and Medio Creek, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crews will close the right lane for pavement work.
  • Eastbound FM 1957 (Potranco Road) between Grosenbacher Road and Waterstone Place, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crews will close the right lane for fiber cable work.
