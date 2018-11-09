TxDOT releases San Antonio area maintenance schedule for next week

Take a look to find out if your commute will be impacted.
Monday, November 12
- Eastbound Loop 13 (SW Military Drive) between Carmel and Bynum Avenue, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crews working for VIA Metropolitan Transit will close the right lane for bus shelter work.
- Westbound Loop 13 (SW Military Drive) between Yarrow Boulevard and Somerset Road, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crews working for VIA Metropolitan Transit will close the right lane for bus shelter work.
- Eastbound FM 1957 (Potranco Road) between Grosenbacher Road and Waterstone Place, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crews will close the right lane for fiber cable work.
Tuesday, November 13
- Eastbound Loop 13 (SW Military Drive) between Carmel and Bynum Avenue, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crews working for VIA Metropolitan Transit will close the right lane for bus shelter work.
- Westbound Loop 13 (SW Military Drive) between Yarrow Boulevard and Somerset Road, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crews working for VIA Metropolitan Transit will close the right lane for bus shelter work.
- Eastbound FM 1957 (Potranco Road) between Grosenbacher Road and Waterstone Place, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crews will close the right lane for fiber cable work.
Wednesday, November 14
- Eastbound Loop 13 (SW Military Drive) between Carmel and Bynum Avenue, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crews working for VIA Metropolitan Transit will close the right lane for bus shelter work.
- Westbound Loop 13 (SW Military Drive) between Yarrow Boulevard and Somerset Road, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crews working for VIA Metropolitan Transit will close the right lane for bus shelter work.
- Eastbound FM 1957 (Potranco Road) between Grosenbacher Road and Waterstone Place, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crews will close the right lane for fiber cable work.
Thursday, November 15
- Eastbound Loop 13 (SW Military Drive) between Carmel and Bynum Avenue, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crews working for VIA Metropolitan Transit will close the right lane for bus shelter work.
- Westbound Loop 13 (SW Military Drive) between Yarrow Boulevard and Somerset Road, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crews working for VIA Metropolitan Transit will close the right lane for bus shelter work.
- Southbound Loop 1604 frontage road between FM 1957 (Potranco Road) and Medio Creek, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crews will close the right lane for pavement work.
- Eastbound FM 1957 (Potranco Road) between Grosenbacher Road and Waterstone Place, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crews will close the right lane for fiber cable work.
Friday, November 16
- Eastbound Loop 13 (SW Military Drive) between Carmel and Bynum Avenue, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crews working for VIA Metropolitan Transit will close the right lane for bus shelter work.
- Westbound Loop 13 (SW Military Drive) between Yarrow Boulevard and Somerset Road, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crews working for VIA Metropolitan Transit will close the right lane for bus shelter work.
- Southbound Loop 1604 frontage road between FM 1957 (Potranco Road) and Medio Creek, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crews will close the right lane for pavement work.
- Eastbound FM 1957 (Potranco Road) between Grosenbacher Road and Waterstone Place, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crews will close the right lane for fiber cable work.