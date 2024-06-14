TxDOT reminds motorist to prepare for major highway closure on San Antonio’s Northwest Side

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Get ready for another weekend of traffic headaches on San Antonio’s Northwest Side.

The Texas Department of Transportation they are going to close I-10 eastbound and westbound at the Loop 1604 interchange this weekend, as the Loop 1604 North Expansion Project continues.

The feeders of Loop 1604 in both directions will remain open at the interchange.

TxDOT says the closures are scheduled to start at 9 p.m. Friday night and the road will reopen at 5 a.m. Monday.

Police will be on the scene to direct traffic through the area over the weekend.