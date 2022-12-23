TxDOT & SAPD step up enforcement to keep drunk drivers off the road this holiday season

Drink driving accident.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Christmas and New Year’s celebrations will be happening all over Texas and the San Antonio area through the remainder of this year, and law enforcement wants to keep drunk drivers off the road.

The Drive Sober. No Regrets. campaign is now under way, and TxDOT and the San Antonio Police Department will be ramping up traffic enforcement to keep your roads and highways as safe as possible.

The numbers show that 23-percent of all traffic deaths during last year’s holiday season (Dec. 1, 2021 – Jan. 1, 2022) involved drunk driving. It all added up to 98 people killed and 236 hurt.

SAPD estimates a first-time conviction for DWI can cost as much as $17,000, in addition to the loss of your driver’s license.

“With everything going on in the world these past few years, we want everyone to be able to celebrate this joyous time of year without the tragic consequences of drinking and driving,” said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams. “Get together with family and friends and have a great time, but please find an alternative way home if you choose to drink. You have many options available.”

Texas law enforcement officials want you to find alternative ways to get where you are headed, especially if you have been drinking alcohol.

Designate a sober driver

Use a ride share service,

Stay put

Call a friend or family member

The Drive Sober. No Regrets. campaign is a key component of #EndTheStreakTX, a broader social media and word-of-mouth effort that encourages drivers to make safer choices while behind the wheel such as wearing a seat belt, driving the speed limit, never texting and driving, and never driving under the influence of alcohol or other drugs. Nov. 7, 2000, was the last deathless day on Texas roadways. #EndTheStreakTX asks all Texans to commit to driving safely to help end the streak of daily deaths on Texas roadways.