TxDOT shutting down major Northwest Side freeways for interchange work again this weekend
January 19, 2024 3:13PM CST
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Texas Department of Transportation is closing Loop 1604 and I-10 at 9 p.m. Friday evening and reopening Monday morning at 5 a.m. as work continues on building a new interchange of the two roads.
These closures will allow the contractor to install steel beams as construction work begins to focus on building ramps and bridges at the interchange.
Closures at the interchange will include:
- I-10 eastbound/westbound main lanes from UTSA Blvd. to La Cantera Parkway.
- Loop 1604 eastbound/westbound main lanes from Vance Jackson Rd. to La Cantera Parkway.
- Loop 1604 eastbound/westbound frontage roads between the I-10 eastbound and westbound frontage roads
- Vance Jackson Rd. northbound/southbound lanes at Loop 1604 (nightly only)
This is a full weekend closure and lanes are expected to remain closed for the full duration. Local law enforcement will direct traffic through intersections during this time.
Drivers encouraged to plan an alternate route and avoid the interchange, if possible.
Detour information for traffic through the interchange is listed below:
- I-10 Eastbound Main lanes Detour
Drivers on the I-10 EB main lanes looking to continue through the Loop 1604 interchange will exit to the I-10 EB frontage road after La Cantera Parkway and follow the I-10 EB frontage road through the interchange. Travelers will re-enter the I-10 EB main lanes at the first entrance ramp after the Loop 1604 interchange.
- I-10 Westbound Main lanes Detour
Drivers on the I-10 WB main lanes looking to continue through the Loop 1604 interchange exit to the I-10 WB frontage road after UTSA Boulevard and follow the I-10 WB frontage road through the interchange. Travelers will re-enter the I-10 WB main lanes at the first entrance ramp after the Loop 1604 interchange.
- Loop 1604 Eastbound Main lanes and Frontage Road Detour
Drivers on the Loop 1604 EB main lanes looking to continue through the I-10 interchange will exit at the Vance Jackson Road exit ramp to enter the Loop 1604 EB frontage road. Travelers will follow the signs for I-10 EB and continue on the I-10 EB frontage road to the U-turn at UTSA Boulevard. Travelers will follow the I-10 WB frontage road back to the Loop 1604 EB frontage road, entering the Loop 1604 EB main lanes at Vance Jackson Road.
- Loop 1604 Westbound Main lanes and Frontage Road Detour
Drivers on the Loop 1604 WB main lanes looking to continue through the I-10 interchange will exit at the I-10 exit ramp to enter the Loop 1604 WB frontage road. Travelers will follow the signs for I-10 WB and continue on the I-10 WB frontage road to the U-turn at La Cantera Parkway. Travelers will follow the I-10 EB frontage road back to the Loop 1604 WB frontage road, entering the Loop 1604 WB main lanes after Valero Way.
More about: