TxDOT shutting down major Northwest Side freeways for interchange work again this weekend

These closures will allow the contractor to install steel beams as construction work begins to focus on building ramps and bridges at the interchange.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Texas Department of Transportation is closing Loop 1604 and I-10 at 9 p.m. Friday evening and reopening Monday morning at 5 a.m. as work continues on building a new interchange of the two roads.

Closures at the interchange will include:

I-10 eastbound/westbound main lanes from UTSA Blvd. to La Cantera Parkway.

Loop 1604 eastbound/westbound main lanes from Vance Jackson Rd. to La Cantera Parkway.

Loop 1604 eastbound/westbound frontage roads between the I-10 eastbound and westbound frontage roads

Vance Jackson Rd. northbound/southbound lanes at Loop 1604 (nightly only)

This is a full weekend closure and lanes are expected to remain closed for the full duration. Local law enforcement will direct traffic through intersections during this time.

Drivers encouraged to plan an alternate route and avoid the interchange, if possible.

Detour information for traffic through the interchange is listed below: