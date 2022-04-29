TxDOT to close portion I-35 intermittently over the weekend

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Texas Department of Transportation and CPS Energy are partnering up for an improvement project on I-35 that will require some closures starting this weekend.
Officials said CPS Energy is working on a transmission construction project on the Northeast side as part of a project aims to eventually elevate lanes and bridges along the I-35 corridor.
The intermittent closures of all northbound and southbound lanes, including frontage roads, will take place between O’Conner and N. Weidner on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Depending on weather and if the project is completed, closures may take place again on May 12.
Officials ask drivers to avoid the area if possible.