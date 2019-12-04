TxDOT to hold public meetings to solicit ideas to improve Bandera Road
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Texas Department of Transportation will be holding to public meetings to come up with ideas to improve the Bandera Road corridor between Loop 1604 and Loop 410.
The meetings will discuss mobility and safety issues along Bandera Road, as well as the City of San Antonio’s land use plan for its portion of the corridor.
TxDOT will not be presenting proposed improvements during these meetings.
The first meeting will be next Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Brandeis High School. The second will be next Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Leon Valley Community and Conference Center.
TxDOT recently did a road use analysis to see where people who use Bandera Road are coming from and going to and hope to use the data to help develop an appropriate solution to the corridor’s issues. The results of that analysis can be viewed below.