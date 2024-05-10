TxDOT: Upper-level of I-10 in Downtown area down to one lane while crews repair bridge joints

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A stretch of IH-10 in San Antonio’s Downtown area will be impacted by construction work for several weeks.

TxDOT says beginning Tuesday, May 14, the two left lanes on the upper-level of Westbound IH-10 will be closed while crew repair some bridge joints.

The near 3-mile stretch of IH-10 between Poplar Street to Fulton Street will be down to one lane.

The lane closures will be in place 24 hours a day, 7 days a week until the work is done.

TxDOT says the project will be completed by the end of June, weather permitting.

Once the bridge joints are repaired, the work will move to the right hand lanes of the highway, meaning more lane closures for drivers.

TxDOT will provide the dates for the right lane closures soon.

In the meantime, TxDOT encourages drivers to plan ahead for traffic delays and to look for an alternate route.

You can stay up-to-date on the progress by checking txdot.gov