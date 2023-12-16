TXDOT Weekend construction lane closures

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — TXDOT reminds all drivers to buckle up and drive safely. Not just around construction zones, but at all times and in all types of weather. The Holidays are no time to be driving when you’ve had too much to drink, take a taxi or a ride share. Stay alive, don’t drink and drive.

Loop 1604 – North West San Antonio/Bexar County

Friday, December 15 at 9 p.m. until Monday, December 18 at 5 a.m. Weekend closure. Westbound right lane closure from Kyle Seale Parkway to the Braun Road entrance ramp for an entrance ramp reversal.

Friday, December 15 at 9 p.m. until Monday, December 18 at 5 a.m. Weekend full closure. Westbound entrance ramp full closure after Hausman Road for an entrance ramp reversal. The existing entrance ramp from Hausman Road will close permanently while a new permanent entrance ramp from Hausman Road will open simultaneously at the conclusion of the weekend lane closures.

Friday, December 15 at 9 p.m. until Monday, December 18 at 5 a.m. Weekend full closure. Westbound exit ramp full closure to Bandera Road for an entrance ramp reversal.

Friday, December 15 at 9 p.m. until Monday, December 18 at 5 a.m. Weekend full closure. Westbound exit ramp full closure to Braun Road for an entrance ramp reversal.

I-10 – East San Antonio/Bexar County/Guadalupe County

Friday, December 15 through Monday, December 18. CONTINUOUS northbound and southbound Loop 1604 closed continuously at I-10 from 8 p.m. 12/15 until 5 a.m. 12/18 for bridge demo. Detour: Southbound Loop 1604 traffic may take I-10 westbound frontage road, turn around at FM 1516, and use I-10 eastbound frontage road back to Loop 1604. Northbound Loop 1604 traffic may take I-10 eastbound frontage road, turn around at Pfeil Road, and use I-10 westbound frontage road back to Loop 1604.

I-410 – East San Antonio/Bexar County

Current until Wednesday, December 20. Daily 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. . Single southbound main lane closure at Sinclair Rd. for bridge repairs. Full closure of Sinclair Rd. under the overpass.

PA 1502 – Wurzbach Parkway