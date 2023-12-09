TxDOT Weekend lane closures around San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Texas Department of Transportation understands shopping is a priority at this time of the season and is holding off on weekend lane closures around the area.

I-410 – East San Antonio/Bexar County

Current until Wednesday, December 20. Daily 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. . Single southbound main lane closure at Sinclair Rd. for bridge repairs. Full closure of Sinclair Rd. under the overpass.

I-410 – North East San Antonio

Current until Friday, February 16, 2024, long-term closure (24/7). Left lane closure on westbound frontage road of I-410 from Perrin Creek to Austin Highway (Loop 368) for construction.

US 90 – West San Antonio/Bexar County

Current until Friday, December 22. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Turn arounds closures in both directions under Leon Creek Bridge for overhead work.

SH 151 – West San Antonio/Bexar County

Current until Friday, December 15. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Single lane closures on the frontage roads, in both directions, at Potranco Rd. for utility work.

Current until Friday, December 15. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Single lane closure on the westbound frontage road from Potranco Rd. to Loop 1604 for utility work.

Current until Friday, December 15. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Single lane closures on the frontage roads, in both directions, at Ingram Rd. for utility work.

CPS Energy is working to improve the quality and safety of aging overhead electrical lines on the northwest side of the city at N 1604 and N Hills Village Dr.

The N Loop 1604 Project will consist of the installation of overhead wires crossing N Loop 1604 and N Hills Village Dr. This will cause a road closure on the east and westbound lanes of N Loop 1604. The work will take place on Sunday, December 10, 2023, from 6:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., weather permitting.

CPS Energy contractor crews will be at this road closure, which will cause intermittent lane closures.

Drivers are asked to find alternative routes and avoid the areas, if possible.