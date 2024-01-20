TxDOT weekend road closures in the San Antonio area

Lots of roadwork on area freeways. TxDOT asks you to drive safely and keep an eye out for road construction.

I-10 – North West San Antonio/Bexar County

Friday, January 19 at 9 p.m. until Monday, January 22 at 5 a.m. Full weekend closure. Loop 1604 eastbound mainlane full closure at the IH-10 interchange for bridge construction. Lane closures to remain in place for the entire duration. Off-duty officers will direct traffic thru intersections.

Friday, January 19 at 9 p.m. until Monday, January 22 at 5 a.m. Full weekend closure. Loop 1604 westbound mainlane full closure at the IH-10 interchange for bridge construction. Lane closures to remain in place for the entire duration. Off-duty officers will direct traffic thru intersections.

Friday, January 19 at 9 p.m. until Monday, January 22 at 5 a.m. Full weekend closure. Loop 1604 eastbound frontage road full closure between the IH-10 eastbound and westbound frontage road for bridge construction. Lane closures to remain in place for the entire duration. Off-duty officers will direct traffic thru intersections.

Friday, January 19 at 9 p.m. until Monday, January 22 at 5 a.m. Full weekend closure. Loop 1604 westbound frontage road full closure between the IH-10 westbound and eastbound frontage road for bridge construction. Lane closures to remain in place for the entire duration. Off-duty officers will direct traffic thru intersections.

Friday, January 19 at 9 p.m. until Monday, January 22 at 5 a.m. Full weekend closure. IH-10 eastbound mainlane full closure at the Loop 1604 interchange for bridge construction. Lane closures to remain in place for the entire duration. Off-duty officers will direct traffic thru intersections.

Friday, January 19 at 9 p.m. until Monday, January 22 at 5 a.m. Full weekend closure. IH-10 westbound mainlane full closure at the Loop 1604 interchange for bridge construction. Lane closures to remain in place for the entire duration. Off-duty officers will direct traffic thru intersections.

I-10 – East San Antonio

Current until Friday, January 26. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Alternating westbound mainlane closures at Loop 13/W.W. White Rd. for steal beam repairs. Traffic under the bridge will be closed as well.

Current until Friday, January 26. Full closure of the westbound mainlanes at Loop 13/W.W.White Rd. for steal beam repairs. Traffic under the bridge will be closed as well.

Friday, January 19, 9 p.m. to Monday, January 22, 5 a.m. Full closure of the westbound mainlanes from FM 2538 to Loop 1604 for traffic switch.

Current through March. The westbound I-10 entrance ramp from Ackerman will be closed from 9 a.m. January 18 through March. Detour: Westbound I-10 frontage road traffic to westbound I-10 mainlanes may turn around at Ackerman, continue on the eastbound frontage road, and use the Foster turnaround to access the westbound I-10 entrance ramp at Foster.





I-35 – Central San Antonio/Northeast San Antonio/New Braunfels/Comal County

Northbound frontage road of I-35 from Judson Road to Toepperwein Road for drainage, column, and cap work.

Current until Thursday, February 29, long-term closure (24/7). Left lane closure on southbound I-35 frontage road between Toepperwein Road and Judson Road for retaining wall, drilled shaft, column, and cap work.

Current until Friday, March 8, long-term closure (24/7). Left lane closure on northbound frontage road of I-35 from Bludau-Bishop Road to Judson Road for permanent widening and drainage work.

Current through Wednesday, April 24, long term closure (24/7). Left lane closure on southbound frontage road of I-35 from Forum Parkway to Old Austin Road for bridge and roadway work.

Current through Monday, May 20, long-term closure (24/7). Alternating lane closures on southbound I-35 frontage road between Thousand Oaks Drive and Whirlwind Drive for roadway reconstruction and structural work.

Current until Sunday, September 8, long-term closure (24/7). Left lane closure on southbound frontage road of I-35 from McMorris Boulevard to Pat Booker Road for construction.

SH 151 – West San Antonio/Bexar County