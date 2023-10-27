KTSA KTSA Logo

TxDOT weekend traffic construction report

By Tom Perumean
October 27, 2023 6:28PM CDT
Traffic cones on road with electronic arrow pointing to the right to divert traffic and white car in distance

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Texas Department of Transportation reminds you that all construction lane closures are weather permitting and subject to change.

I-10 – North West San Antonio/Bexar County

  • Friday, October 27 at 9 p.m. until Monday, October 30 at 5 a.m. Loop 1604 eastbound main lane full closure from Vance Jackson Road exit ramp to the entrance ramp east of IH-10 for hanging girder lines for the Loop 1604 eastbound direct connector to IH-10.
  • • Friday, October 27 at 9 p.m. until Monday, October 30 at 5 a.m. Loop 1604 eastbound collector-distributor full closure at the IH-10 interchange for hanging girder lines for the Loop 1604 eastbound direct connector to IH-10.
    • Friday, October 27 at 9 p.m. until Monday, October 30 at 5 a.m. Loop 1604 eastbound frontage road full closure through the IH-10 interchange for hanging girder lines for the Loop 1604 eastbound direct connector to IH-10.
    • Friday, October 27 at 9 p.m. until Monday, October 30 at 5 a.m. Loop 1604 westbound mainlanes left lane closure through the IH-10 interchange for hanging girder lines for the Loop 1604 eastbound direct connector to IH-10.
    • Friday, October 27 at 9 p.m. until Monday, October 30 at 5 a.m. IH-10 eastbound frontage road full closure under Loop 1604 for hanging girder lines for the Loop 1604 eastbound direct connector to IH-10.
    • Friday, October 27 at 9 p.m. until Monday, October 30 at 5 a.m. Ramp/cloverleaf from IH-10 eastbound to Loop 1604 eastbound closure for hanging girder lines for the Loop 1604 eastbound direct connector to IH-10.
  • I-410 – North East San Antonio
    • Current until Friday, February 16, 2024, long-term closure (24/7). Left lane closure on westbound frontage road of I-410 from Perrin Creek to Austin Highway (Loop 368) for construction.
  • SH 151 – West San Antonio/Bexar County
    • Current until Friday, November 3. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Single lane closure on the frontage roads, in both directions, at Potranco Rd. for utility work.
    • Current until Friday, November 3. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Single lane closures on the frontage roads, in both directions, at Ingram Rd. for utility work.
    • Current until Friday, November 3. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Single lane closure on the eastbound frontage road from Wiseman to Loop 1604.
    • Current until Friday, November 3. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Single lane closures on the frontage roads, in both directions, at Hunt Lane for utility work.
