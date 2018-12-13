U.S. 281 road rage leads to San Antonio apartment shooting

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A case of road rage led to a shooting at a Far Northside apartment complex shooting Wednesday afternoon.

San Antonio police say a 24-year-old man was driving on U.S. Highway 281 north of Loop 1604 and had gotten involved in some road rage with another car with five people inside.

The man pulled into the Ravinia Apartments on U.S. 281 near Encino Rio and parked his car. Shortly after, police say the five people in their car got out, walked over to the man’s driver side window and threw a rock at it — hitting the man in the head.

The man — who was a concealed handgun license holder — got out of his car with his gun and shot at the five.

Police do not believe any of them were hit.

One man in the group, 18-year-old William Oliveira, surrendered to the man, who held him at gunpoint until police got to the scene. The four others fled the scene.

Police say two other males were arrested, but two others remain at large.

Oliveira has been charged with Aggravated Assault w/ a Deadly Weapon.