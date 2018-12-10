U.S. 281 widening to bring partial closures to Stone Oak Parkway

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Progress on the widening of U.S. 281 continues to make its way north — bringing with it more interruptions to the north.
TxDOT announced Monday it will be bringing the roadwork to Stone Oak Parkway for the next 10 days, knocking out a lane in each direction at the U.S. 281 intersection.
The closures will allow crews to reconstruct the intersection between to the two roadways.
The closures will begin at 9 p.m. Monday.
Did you catch our livestream this morning? We showed you why starting tonight & for about 10 days we’ll be reconstructing the US 281 & Stone Oak Pkwy. intersection. We’ll be closing one left-turn lane on 281 North and have partial closures on Stone Oak westbound & eastbound. pic.twitter.com/nesQE8lgYG
— TxDOT San Antonio (@TxDOTSanAntonio) December 10, 2018