U.S. 281 widening to bring partial closures to Stone Oak Parkway
By Dennis Foley
|
Dec 10, 2018 @ 1:07 PM

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Progress on the widening of U.S. 281 continues to make its way north — bringing with it more interruptions to the north.

TxDOT announced Monday it will be bringing the roadwork to Stone Oak Parkway for the next 10 days, knocking out a lane in each direction at the U.S. 281 intersection.

The closures will allow crews to reconstruct the intersection between to the two roadways.

The closures will begin at 9 p.m. Monday.

