SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Repair work to a busted sewer main under U.S. 90 on San Antonio’s West Side has finally been completed.

SAWS announced the news at around 3:20 p.m. Friday, more than three days after a whole appeared in the westbound lanes of the highway because of the collapse.

The repair forced the closure of the main lanes of U.S. 90 between Loop 410 and Hunt Lane.