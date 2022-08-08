U.S. Army training in parts of San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The U.S. Army will be holding military training exercises in different parts of San Antonio tonight.
The City says operations will be happening between 7 pm and 1 am in both downtown and on the East Side. Officials say you may hear low-flying helicopters and other sounds that could cause alarm, but they also say numerous safety measures are in place to minimize the impact made on the public.
San Antonio police will be on hand to help ensure the safety of both civilians and that of military personnel in training.
Soldiers will be taking advantage of the local terrain, which military officials say can simulate environments soldiers could face when deployed.