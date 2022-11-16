U.S. Geological Survey confirms 5.4 magnitude earthquake felt in San Antonio

U.S. Geological Survey

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Numerous callers phoned in to the KTSA studios saying they felt the ground shake Wednesday afternoon, and it turns out the were right.

The U.S. Geological Survey confirms a 5.4 magnitude earthquake hit just after 3:30 p.m. near Mentone, Texas, which is about 350 miles northwest of San Antonio.

The earthquake is the third strongest ever recorded in the Lone Star State. The only others topping it were a 5.7 magnitude earthquake in 1995 and a 6.5 magnitude earthquake before World War II in 1931.

There are no reports of damage or injuries in San Antonio or near the epicenter of the earthquake.

We will pass along more details as they become available.