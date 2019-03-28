U.S. House committee investigating Texas voter roll review
By The Texas Tribune
Mar 28, 2019 @ 5:01 PM
Texas Secretary of State David Whitley office initiative a review of the voter rolls to look for noncitizens. Miguel Gutierrez Jr. / The Texas Tribune

BY Alexa Ura

The U.S. House’s main investigative committee has opened an investigation into the Texas secretary of state’s review of the voter rolls for supposed noncitizens.

In letters sent to top Texas officials on Thursday, U.S. Reps. Elijah Cummings, the Democratic chair of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, and Jamie Raskin, D-Maryland, requested documents and communications from the secretary of state and the state’s attorney general related to the review in which state leaders questioned the eligibility of thousands of naturalized citizens.

“We are disturbed by reports that your office has taken steps to remove thousands of eligible American voters from the rolls in Texas and that you have referred many of these Americans for possible criminal prosecution for exercising their right to vote,” the congressmen wrote to Secretary of State David Whitley.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

