U.S. Navy Blue Angels flew over Texas in show of solidarity with first responders

ABC News
May 6, 2020 @ 6:45pm

“Right over our neighborhood and right over our house!”

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels flew over Texas in a show of solidarity with first responders, as they reminded spectators to continue the practice of social distancing. https://abcn.ws/2SEljcr

-ABC News

Houston heads outside to see the Blue Angels

Houston-area residents, including nurses and doctors, went outside Wednesday to catch a glimpse of the much-anticipated Blue Angels flyover.

-Associated Press

