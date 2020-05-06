U.S. Navy Blue Angels flew over Texas in show of solidarity with first responders
“Right over our neighborhood and right over our house!”
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels flew over Texas in a show of solidarity with first responders, as they reminded spectators to continue the practice of social distancing. https://abcn.ws/2SEljcr
-ABC News
Houston heads outside to see the Blue Angels
Houston-area residents, including nurses and doctors, went outside Wednesday to catch a glimpse of the much-anticipated Blue Angels flyover.
-Associated Press