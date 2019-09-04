U.S. Rep. Bill Flores will not run for re-election, marking the fifth recent GOP retirement in Texas
Morgan Smith
BY Bobby Blanchard
U.S. Rep. Bill Flores announced Wednesday morning that he would not run for re-election in 2020 — making him the fifth Texas Republican to announce his retirement from Congress.
“Serving my country as the Representative of the hardworking Texas families in the 17th Congressional District has been an honor and one of the greatest privileges of my life,” Flores said in a statement. “Following the end of my current term in January 2021, I look forward to spending much more time with my family and our grandchildren,” he said in a statement. “I also intend to resume business activities in the private sector and to stay politically active on a federal, state and local level.”
Flores joins several other Texas Republicans in Congress who are not running for re-election, including U.S. Reps. Kenny Marchant, Pete Olson, Mike Conaway, and Will Hurd.