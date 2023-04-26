Bexar County Sheriff’s Office: Uber driver accused of sexual assault was former cop

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An Uber driver now facing sexual assault charges was a former police officer in Leon Valley, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar.

Deputies took 30-year-old Luis Alberto Deleon Jr. into custody on Tuesday after he came back to Texas to face charges.

Investigators say Deleon raped a 45-year-old woman in the back seat of the car the two were riding in. The victim called the San Antonio Police Department to report the assault, but because of the location reported the case was handed over to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Salazar says anyone taking an Uber should first make sure they are getting into a vehicle driven by an Uber driver. He also recommends riding in the back seat, as opposed to the front seat near the driver.

In closing, Sheriff Salazar says there is no shame in getting out of the car or terminating the ride if you start to feel uncomfortable with anyone driving for Uber.

Additional reporting by KTSA’s Christian Blood