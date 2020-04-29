Uber driver caught in the crossfire during shootout on San Antonio’s East Side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An Uber driver ended up in the middle of a shootout after picking up two passengers.
The 29 year old woman tells police she picked up two males at MLK and Walters at around 11 P.M. Tuesday.
As she got onto IH-10 West, someone in a light colored car started shooting at her vehicle.
The Uber driver says her passengers returned fire and when she pulled over, the two men jumped out of her car and ran off.
It’s believed one of them was shot in the arm and that they were trying to get into a nearby home before officers began searching the area.
The passengers are described as two black males in their late teens. One was wearing red shorts the other was wearing blue shorts.
The Uber driver wasn’t hurt but her car was shot up. She couldn’t access any information on her passengers.
Police are still looking for them and the car the shooter was in.