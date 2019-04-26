Uber passenger shot dead by ‘companion,’ gunman at large: Officials

KTRK-TV(HOUSTON) — An Uber passenger was shot dead by a “companion” on Friday, sparking a manhunt for the gunman in the Houston area, authorities said.

The shooting unfolded when the driver picked up the male victim, who went to sit in the rear passenger side of his SUV, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said at a news conference.

Then a “companion” of the victim, instead of getting into the car, “immediately began opening fire into the backseat where his companion was,” Gonzalez said.

The Uber driver fled with the victim and called police, authorities said.

The victim has not been identified, police said.

The driver, who was not hurt, is cooperating with authorities, the sheriff said.

The suspect, whose identity is not clear, fled on foot and remains at-large.

