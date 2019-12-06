      Weather Alert

Uber reports more than 3,000 sexual assaults on 2018 rides

Don Morgan
Dec 6, 2019 @ 5:47am
An Uber office is seen in Secaucus, N.J., Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

By RACHEL LERMAN and BARBARA ORTUTAY Associated Press

In a long anticipated safety report, ride-sharing giant Uber says more than 3,000 sexual assaults were reported during its U.S. rides in 2018.

That figure includes 235 rapes. The company hailed the report released Thursday as the first of its kind.

The company said it provides a look into the traffic deaths, murders and reported sexual assaults that took place during more than one billion annual rides arranged in the U.S. using Uber’s service.

Uber and its ride-hailing competitor Lyft have long faced criticism for not doing enough to protect the safety of their riders and drivers.

