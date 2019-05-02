UIW agrees to buy Broadway AT&T building

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The University of the Incarnate Word announced Thursday it is purchasing the AT&T building next to the university’s campus.

“This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity that starts a new exciting chapter for this historic university and for San Antonio,” says Dr. Thomas M. Evans, UIW President. “We are so grateful to be afforded the opportunity to be good stewards of this property. With the headwaters of the San Antonio River located just a few yards away from the existing campus, this move further establishes our presence along the river and the busy growing Broadway corridor. Our plan is to be patient and meticulous about the development of this space and take the time to maximize its potential to best serve the entire community.”

The property, which is located at 4119 Broadway, is a 10 acre property with an eight-story building that comes with 350,000 square feet in office space, a 500 car parking garage, plus additional land around the building.

“As a growing University, this is a transformational move for UIW,” says Charles Lutz, Chairman of the UIW Board of Trustees. “This was a rapid bidding process and we had a great team of Trustees leaders and consultants who helped put together quick responses that required on-the-spot decision making. But make no mistake about it, the effort to land this property goes well beyond the walls of this University. We are so very grateful to everyone in the public and private sector throughout San Antonio who reached out and supported our efforts.”

The details of the deal were not disclosed and will need to be approved by the university’s Board of Trustees, which it will consider next month.

The university said there has not been a timeline established for transitioning the property from AT&T to the University of the Incarnate Word. The telecom company will continue to occupy and use the building for the time being.