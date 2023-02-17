UIW student athlete charged with kidnapping child, stabbing mother with screwdriver

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A University of Incarnate Word freshman athlete is facing multiple charges after police say she kidnapped a child and then stabbed his mother.

Investigators say 19-year-old Myrajah Deshjonae Rankin, who runs track at UIW, grabbed the boy outside of an apartment complex after his mother told Rankin to get away from him. But police say she picked the boy up before stabbing the mother’s arm twice when she came over to get her son.

Police say Rankin stabbed the mother with a screwdriver and she was later found in an apartment complex hiding in a closet. Rankin was arrested Thursday, not long after the incident.

Investigators do not know the motive for what unfolded, and additional charges could be coming.

Rankin was taken to the Bexar County Jail, her bond set at $150,000.