UIW student killed in single car crash in Selma

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The name of a University of the Incarnate Word student killed in a weekend car crash has been released.

Selma Police say they were called to a single vehicle crash at around 11:45 P.M. Saturday in the 15400 block of IH-35 North.

Officers found the driver unresponsive with injuries to the back of his head.

UIW has identified the driver as 22 year old Joseph Banales, who was a nursing student at the school.

Witnesses tell police they saw Banales nearly strike another vehicle before hitting the median and coming to a stop.

The cause of the crash and Banales’ death is still under investigation.