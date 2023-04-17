UIW student killed in single car crash in Selma
April 17, 2023 10:48AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The name of a University of the Incarnate Word student killed in a weekend car crash has been released.
Selma Police say they were called to a single vehicle crash at around 11:45 P.M. Saturday in the 15400 block of IH-35 North.
Officers found the driver unresponsive with injuries to the back of his head.
UIW has identified the driver as 22 year old Joseph Banales, who was a nursing student at the school.
Witnesses tell police they saw Banales nearly strike another vehicle before hitting the median and coming to a stop.
The cause of the crash and Banales’ death is still under investigation.
