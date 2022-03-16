      Weather Alert

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy gives virtual address to the United States Congress

ABC News
Mar 16, 2022 @ 6:26am

Watch Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy address the United States Congress live.

