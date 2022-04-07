      Weather Alert

Ukrainian refugees find route to US goes through Mexico

Associated Press
Apr 7, 2022 @ 5:13am

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) – Hundreds of Ukrainian refugees arriving daily have a message for family and friends in Europe: the quickest route to settling in the United States is booking a flight to Mexico.

A loose volunteer coalition is guiding refugees from the airport in the Mexican border city of Tijuana to hotels, churches and shelters, where they wait for U.S officials to admit them.

The Biden administration has said it would take up to 100,000 Ukrainians but the Mexico is the only route producing significant numbers.

Appointments at U.S. consulates in Europe are scarce, and refugee resettlement takes time.

