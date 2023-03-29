Unclaimed $1 million Powerball ticket purchased in Texas to expire April 20th

BOSTON, MA- March 22, 2019: Powerball tickets at The Hub on Broadway on Friday, March 22, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Staff photo By Nicolaus Czarnecki/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald) (Photo by Nicolaus Czarnecki/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — What if you were a millionaire, but did not know it?

This could very well be the case for someone in North Texas who bought a winning Powerball lottery ticket last year, but has yet to claim the prize.

A second-tier winning ticket worth $1 million for the Powerball® drawing held on Oct. 22, 2022, will soon expire, and that has the Texas Lottery encouraging anyone who may have bought the ticket in Paris, Texas to look for the ticket.

“We encourage our Powerball players to take another look at their tickets, and if your numbers match, sign the back of the ticket before claiming your prize at a Texas Lottery claim center,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “We hope to celebrate the Texas Lottery player who became a $1 million prize winner before this prize expires.”

The Quick Pick ticket matching five numbers drawn was purchased at Tiger Mart 75, located at 3070 N.E. Loop 286, but the $1 million prize has not been claimed.

The winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (19-25-48-55-60), but not the red Powerball number (18).

The deadline to claim the prize is Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 5 p.m. local time. A ticket holder forfeits any claim to a prize for a draw game after the expiration of the 180th day following the draw date.

The ticket holder may claim the prize at any Texas Lottery® claim center.