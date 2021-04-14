      Weather Alert

Uncle Sean Admits to his own Racist Blind Spots…

Sean Rima
Apr 14, 2021 @ 5:50pm

“I can stand the guilt of my own racism and bigotry no more…”

Rev. Sean Rima

TAGS
Hank Azaria ktsa racism sean rima
Popular Posts
Gov. Abbott wants to 'make Texas a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary State'
Woman charged with intoxication manslaughter in death of cyclist near downtown San Antonio
San Antonio's Hispanic Elvis goes viral in TikTok video
Police discover body of a man in an alley on San Antonio's West Side
Human remains found in residential fire in Lytle