      Weather Alert

Uncle Sean: Words for Liz.

Sean Rima
Apr 15, 2021 @ 6:05pm

Uncle Sean shares a few thoughts about his friend and colleague, Liz Ruiz…

TAGS
Groucho ktsa Lizbeth Ruiz sean rima
Popular Posts
Motorcyclist dead after crashing into pickup and getting struck by two cars in New Braunfels
A Very Personal Video Message From Trey
Should We Add A Foreclosure Ban After The Mortgage Ban Is Lifted?
Gov. Abbott sends Vice President letter demanding closure of migrant shelter in San Antonio
Trey's Take On Biden's Latest Gun-Grabbing Trick