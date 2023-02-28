Uncovering the Truth: Errors in America’s Voter Rolls

The voter roll is crucial for election integrity, but inaccurate rolls can cause chaos. When people register to vote, it’s important to make sure that those voter rolls are accurate, but are there countless of mistakes in America’s voter rolls? The Public Interest Legal Foundation has compiled a database of voter rolls to identify issues such as duplicate registrations and deceased voters, and has taken legal action against states violating federal law. For more information, Lars speaks with Lauren Bowman, the spokesperson for the Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF).