Undefeated San Antonio Gunslingers coming home for Military Appreciation game Sunday

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Week 8 of the National Area League regular season is set for Memorial Day weekend, but the San Antonio Gunslingers will be lining up for only their second home game of the season.

The Gunslingers will play a rematch against the Jacksonville Sharks at Freeman Coliseum on Sunday, May 28 with kickoff set for 3 p.m. Sunday’s game will also mark the Military Appreciation game, which comes with discounted ticket prices for active service members for upper and lower level seats.

The Gunslingers last played at home back on April 8, a season-opening 41-40 victory over the Carolina Cobras. The following week, San Antonio headed to Florida where they picked up another win against the Sharks. After the win in Jacksonville, the Gunslingers played their next three games on the road over a span of 5 weeks.

San Antonio head coach Fred Shaw is looking forward to playing in front of Gunslingers fans again.

“We just expect them to have that energy, bring that energy that we play with,” said Shaw. “We’ve been gone for almost two months now and we’re excited.

San Antonio will enter the Jacksonville rematch with a perfect record of 5-0 while sitting on top of the standings with a one-game lead over Carolina.

The doors at Freeman Coliseum open up at 1:30 p.m. and the first 500 fans will receive a limited edition, patriotic-themed Gunslingers ball cap. New jersey styles will also be for sale to commemorate this year’s Military Appreciation Game.

After Memorial Day weekend, the Gunslingers will play their next three games at Freeman Coliseum.

You can San Antonio’s remaining NAL schedule by clicking here.