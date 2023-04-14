KTSA KTSA Logo

Undefeated San Antonio Gunslingers set for first road game of ’23

By Christian Blood
April 14, 2023 1:28PM CDT
San Antonio Gunslingers

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Fresh off a 41-40 victory over the Carolina Cobras in their first game of the season, the San Antonio Gunslingers are now in Florida getting prepared to face the Jacksonville Sharks.

Kickoff is set for Saturday night starting at 6:00 pm CDT at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

If you cannot make it to Jacksonville for the game, you do have local options.

A watch party is taking place at the Alamo Beer Hall, located at 202 Lamar St, San Antonio, TX 78202.

You can also stream the game for free on YouTube by clicking here.

There are seven teams in the National Arena League, and you can see current standings by clicking here.

The Sharks are also undefeated after season-opening 54-26 win over the West Texas Warbirds.

