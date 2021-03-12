Undocumented immigrants to be transported to San Antonio, congressman says
TIJUANA, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 21: A Honduran mother stands with her sons at a temporary shelter for members of the 'migrant caravan', located within sight of the U.S.-Mexico border barrier, on November 21, 2018 in Tijuana, Mexico. Parts of the migrant caravan have been arriving to Tijuana from Mexicali after traveling for more than a month through Central America and Mexico to reach the U.S. border. A US federal judge has temporarily blocked President Trump's order which attempted to deny migrants the possibility of asylum if they cross the border illegally. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A South Texas congressman claims some of the migrants entering the United States illegally will be transported from the Rio Grande Valley to San Antonio.
“Yes, I think our folks in San Antonio are going to be surprised that they’ve been dropping off people there,” Congressman Henry Cuellar said in an interview Thursday with the Border Report.
Earlier this week, federal officials started transporting some of the overflow migrants to Laredo and El Paso. Now, Cuellar says they’re coming to San Antonio.
Mayor Ron Nirenberg said Thursday evening that he was not aware of any plans to bus asylum seekers to San Antonio.
“We have not received any word about asylum seekers being transported to the city via buses, as some reports have indicated,” Nirenberg said. “We know many people make their way here on their own, but we have not heard yet any reports of people being transported by bus.”
He was asked if a downtown shelter is being prepared to assist undocumented immigrants who may be brought here.
“Without any confirmation of asylum seekers being brought here the way that they were a couple of years ago, it’s hard to say that. Obviously, we’re going to meet needs as they arise,” said Nirenberg.
Some of the undocumented immigrants have tested positive for COVID-19.
“When they’re taken to a shelter, they usually do testing at the cost of the local entity, but if they go straight to a bus station, they’re not tested and as you know, Greyhound has complained about that,” Cuellar told the Border Report.
Cuellar and Sen. John Cornyn are scheduled to visit a migrant detention center in Carrizo Springs Friday, and that will be followed by a roundtable discussion in Laredo.