Unemployment rate remains at 3.7% as 130K jobs added in August

Sep 6, 2019 @ 10:08am

(WASHINGTON) — U.S. employers added 130,000 jobs to their payrolls in August, the Labor Department reported Friday morning, falling short of economists’ expectations.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics said most of the job gains last month were in federal government (28,000) given the temporary hiring of workers for the 2020 Census, health care (24,000) and financial activities (15,000).

The unemployment rate, meanwhile, remain unchanged at 3.7 percent.

