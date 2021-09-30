      Weather Alert

Unforgettable Roddy Stinson

Jack Riccardi
Sep 30, 2021 @ 3:14pm

Roddy Stinson passed away on the 29th, at 81.

Though he retired from writing a daily column for the San Antonio Express-News in 2008, he lives on in our hearts and memories.

He earned your readership by being unmissable—it was essential to know which political hypocrisy was in his crosshairs today. And the funny, acerbic way he’d strike.

I don’t know if the pen was “mightier than the sword”, but Roddy’s definitely left a mark.

In the end, he just loved this town and all of us, and those columns were his way of saying so.

