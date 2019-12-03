      Weather Alert

Union Gospel Mission

Lars Larson
Dec 2, 2019 @ 6:00pm

With just $2.17, you can solve the issue of hunger, and provide life-changing hope to someone who is homeless like Misty.

“Hunger pains feel like you’re getting stabbed in the side left and right,” she remembers.

Or, should we say…was homeless. Misty is now in the Union Gospel Mission’s LifeChange program, receiving education, counseling and life skills training giving her hope for a brighter future.  And it all started with the basic necessities of a meal and care at Union Gospel Mission.

Join KXL to provide meals and care for the homeless, which can serve as the first step to a life off the streets of Portland!

DONATE NOW

The post Union Gospel Mission appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

Popular Posts
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Listen
Texas park employee fired for calling police, saying she’d been run over
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost
KTSA News