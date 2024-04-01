KTSA KTSA Logo

Union Pacific announces temporary railroad crossings for Thursday and Friday in Schertz-Cibolo

By Don Morgan
April 1, 2024 9:30AM CDT
Photo: ALPHA Image Library

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Drivers in the Schertz-Cibolo area may want to make plans to find an alternate route to school or work for a couple of days this week.

Union Pacific says they are closing two railroad crossings in order to perform some track maintenance.

It starts at 7 a.m. Thursday. April 4 at the crossing from FM78 to FM3009 in Schertz.

Then the work moves up the street to the crossing at FM1103 in Cibolo for Friday, April 5.

The closures are scheduled for 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

Signs have been posted in the area to remind drivers of the closures.

 

