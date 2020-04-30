Units at Freeman Coliseum can decontaminate 80,000 masks a day
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – An adequate supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) for first responders and health care workers is crucial in the fight against COVID-19, and a decontamination system in San Antonio will help to ensure that those on the front lines have enough N95 masks on hand.
Batelle has set up four decontamination units at Freeman Expo Hall behind Freeman Coliseum, which San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood calls a real “game changer.” He says the Batelle system will serve 28 counties in this region.
“We can push out about 80,00o N95 masks a day,” said Hood. “We’re going to be able to recycle masks, get those masks cleaned. sanitized, make sure they’re safe. and then return the masks that the agency sends to us back to them.”
Chief Hood expects the Batelle system to be up and running by Friday to help surrounding communities, especially those in rural areas who can’t afford to purchase an adequate supply of N95 masks for first responders.
“To have the confidence to send your folks out into homes and dealing with people that are potentially sick, you need to make sure that you have PPE,” said Hood.