Universal City Council gives another thumbs down to proposal for migrant shelter
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The Universal City Council, once again, has rejected plans for a migrant shelter for boys.
The New Covenant Church and VisionQuest have been working on a plan to turn a former school on W. Byrd Boulevard into a shelter for undocumented boys from 11 to 17 years of age. They would be housed at the facility until they could be reunited with their families or placed in foster care.
State Rep. Leo Pacheco , whose district includes Universal City, has opposed the project.
“First of all, I don’t like jails for children. Second, it would destroy a beautiful neighborhood,” Pacheco said in a previous interview with KTSA News.
The Universal City Council rejected a proposal for the migrant shelter by Vision Quest in November. Tuesday night, the council unanimously turned thumbs down on a rezoning request.