Universal City Council rejects plans for migrant children’s shelter amid protests
Sate Rep. Leo Pacheco addresses Universal City Council Meeting Nov. 19/KTSA Radio-Elizabeth Ruiz
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Universal City leaders have rejected a proposed migrant children’s shelter.
State Rep. Leo Pacheco, whose district includes Universal City, spoke out against it at a crowded, lengthy city council meeting Tuesday night.
“First of all, I don’t like jails for children. Second, it would destroy a beautiful neighborhood,” Pacheco told KTSA News.
Vision Quest was planning to use a former elementary school to house migrant boys from 11 to 17 years of age for up to 90 days until they could be reunited with their families or placed in foster care.
Bexar County Commissioner Tommy Calvert also urged city council to reject the proposal.
“There is a moral issue about the treatment of those who are in facilities like this,” Calvert said.
His precinct includes the Northeast suburb, which borders San Antonio and is adjacent to Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph. Calvert told KTSA News the center would have disrupted the neighborhood.
“We had someone come from Chicago to oppose the detention center in Universal City, so they would be riddled with protestors, and it’s just completely disruptive in neighborhoods,” said Calvert.
The city council voted late Tuesday night to go along with the recommendation of the Universal City Planning and Zoning Commission to reject the proposal. Pacheco was elated with the decision and called it a “victory for the people.”
“It showed that the Universal City Council and mayor put the citizens and the children first,” Pacheco said.