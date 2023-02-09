Universal City native will support Super Bowl flyover

Photo: United States Navy

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — For many, one of the highlights of the Super Bowl is often the National Anthem.

This Sunday, Country music superstar Christ Stapleton will honor America by singing the Star Spangled Banner before the big game kicks off.

But there will also be a Texas native taking part in the display of patriotism.

Lt. Lenue Gilchrist, who grew up in Universal City will be in one of those supporting aircraft providing the flyover during the closing notes of the National Anthem.

Lt. Gilchrist, whose parents both served in the United States Air Force, is a 2008 graduate of Randolph High School. He says his dad was a pilot and he knew he wanted to be a part of aviation as an adult.

So he joined the Navy and graduated from the U.S Naval Academy in 2014.

He says the skills and values, similar to those found in Universal City are important to succeed in the military.

“My parents taught me the importance of treating every person with love and respect. That, combined with the value of teamwork instilled in me by my teachers and coaches growing up has helped me succeed while in the Navy.”

Sunday’s Super Bowl flyover formation includes two F/A-18F Super Hornets from “Flying Eagles” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 122, a F-35C Lightning II from “Argonauts” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147, and a EA-18G Growler from “Vikings” Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 129.

Lt. Gilchrist, is a member of Electronic Attack Squadron 129.