Universal City PD: San Antonio teen shot by police officer last year charged with evading arrest

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A teenager shot by a former San Antonio police officer in 2022 is now facing more charges after multiple arrests this year.

This time, the jurisdiction has changed.

The Universal City Police Department say Eric Cantu Jr, 18, was arrested Saturday after an attempted traffic stop. But instead of pulling over, police say Cantu led one patrol car on a chase on Loop 1604 that ended in a parking lot.

UCPD says while the chase was still on, Cantu’s BMW sideswiped another car.

Cantu was arrested and charged with evading arrest and leaving the scene of an accident.

KSAT-12 reports this is Cantu’s third arrest since he was shot numerous times in a McDonald’s parking lot. On that evening, an officer walked up to Cantu’s car as it was parked while he and his girlfriend were eating inside. The officer recognized Cantu’s vehicle after having chased it the night before, but SAPD called off the chase.

Cantu survived multiple gunshots from the officer after he refused to exit the car and tried to pull away.

Since that time, Cantu has additional arrests for evading police on another occasion and for shoplifting.