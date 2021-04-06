Universal City police issue warning about suspicious van
Safety Alert/Photo-Universal City Police Department Facebook Page
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Universal City police have issued a safety alert concerning a suspicious van.
Police say the occupants of the black minivan stopped near Copano Ridge at Wagon Crossing and asked some young children to get in the vehicle and help them find their dog. The kids immediately ran and contacted a nearby resident where they felt safe.
The minivan was not displaying a license plate, and the make and model decals had been removed. Witnesses told police it was occupied by two Black or Hispanic males.
A post on the Universal City Police Department Facebook page says,”Please make sure your kids have a safety plan in place and would know what to do if this happened to them. Also, if you see this vehicle, please contact the police department. Don’t approach the vehicle or occupants.”
Police also ask that you get a good description of the suspects and the vehicle, if you can.
“You can also stay on the phone with the dispatcher to let them know where the vehicle and/or occupants are while the officers are on the way,” read the Facebook post.