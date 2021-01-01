University Health System offering free COVID-19 vaccines for seniors and people with chronic illness
EMS Worker Andrea Vega gets the COVID-19 vaccine/Photo-SAFD
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) -University Health System is offering free COVID-19 vaccinations for people in Tier 1B as identified by the state of Texas.
The Moderna vaccine will be available starting Monday, Jan. 4, for people 65 and older, and those 18 and over with certain chronic medical conditions.
If you are in either of these groups, you can visit this site to get more information or register for an appointment.
Sixteen- and 17-year-olds with chronic medical conditions can call 210-644-1960 to schedule an appointment for the vaccine at a different location because the Moderna vaccine is not authorized for people under the age of 18.
People without access to the internet can also call 210-644-1960 for assistance.
The COVID-19 vaccinations are free of charge and will be available for as long as supplies last. The inoculations will be administered from 8 a.m. to 8 pm Monday through Saturday at Wonderland of the Americas on Fredericksburg Road near Loop 410 while supplies last.
.