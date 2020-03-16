University Health System physician tests positive for COVID-19
University Hospital/KTSA Photo/Elizabeth Ruiz
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A doctor at University Health System has tested positive for coronavirus.
“One of our physician residents has been confirmed to have COVID-19 and is quarantined at home,” said UHS spokeswoman Elizabeth Allen. “The infection is travel-related.”
Allen told KTSA News about 12 University Hospital staff members are under quarantine after coming in contact with this physician.
“We are currently tracing all patient contacts,” said Allen.