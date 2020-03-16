      Weather Alert

University Health System physician tests positive for COVID-19

Elizabeth Ruiz
Mar 16, 2020 @ 1:45pm
University Hospital/KTSA Photo/Elizabeth Ruiz

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A doctor at University Health System has tested positive for coronavirus.

“One of our physician residents has been confirmed to have COVID-19 and is quarantined at home,” said UHS spokeswoman Elizabeth Allen. “The infection is travel-related.”

Allen told KTSA  News about 12 University Hospital staff members are under quarantine after coming in contact with  this physician.

“We are currently tracing all patient contacts,” said Allen.

 

TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Elizabeth Allen University Health System University Hospital
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost
Weekend Programming